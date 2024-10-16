Exclusive: Barbra Streisand Enlists Bob Dylan for Historic Collaboration on New “Duets” Album

Last May I told you about Barbra Streisand’s upcoming Duets album, set maybe for this winter.

Streisand has been getting huge stars to record with her, hoping for another number 1 album. Paul McCartney and Sting were among those confirmed.

It would give her the record for number 1 albums in seven decades.

Now I’m hearing that Streisand has recorded with the most unlikely of duet partners: Bob Dylan.

The Nobel and Pulitzer prize winning Dylan doesn’t have a lot of duets on his resume. Most of them are derived from spontaneous live performances. His collaborators in the past included Johnny Cash, George Harrison, and Eric Clapton, among the few.

Streisand and Dylan together are a historic meeting. They’re the two longest running artists on Columbia Records going back to the early 60s. (Dylan had a one off with David Geffen’s Asylum Records but then returned immediately. Streisand has never left.) It’s amazing they’ve never crossed paths in the past.

What are they singing? Maybe a Frank Sinatra song. Dylan has a penchant for Sinatra so thought would make sense. But you could also imagine Bob and Barbra singing one of Dylan’s songs like “Forever Young” or “Make You Feel My Love.”

The new Duets album is said to be coming in January or February. There’s also a multipart documentary coming, produced by Frank Marshall, which we might see this winter as well.