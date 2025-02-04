Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Exclusive: Barbra Streisand New Album Will Feature Song with Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey

By Roger Friedman

Barbra Streisand is getting ready for a spring release on her new album.

This collection is mostly duets — as I’ve told you before, Streisand is singing with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, and Sting, among others. With McCartney, they’re collaborating on Paul’s “My Valentine.”

New to the group is James Taylor.

It sounds like only men are vocalizing with Barbra. But I’m told that one track sure to be a blockbuster will feature Streisand with Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey.

How crazy is that?

Some of the songs will be standards. But I hear that one song, written by Sam Smith, is a smash.

Producers on the project are Mariah’s long time collaborator Walter Afanasieff, and Linda Ronstadt – James Taylor producer Peter Asher.

Columbia Records hasn’t announced the release yet but expect this monster to arrive in May or June. Barbra turns 83 in April.

Alas, one voice we won’t hear is that of Adele. I’m told that the two legendary singers tried to make it happen, but Adele was tied up with her live performances.

Streisand has had hits in every decade starting in 1964. Of course, her biggest duets were with Barry Gibb, Neil Diamond, and Donna Summer. But don’t be surprised if this new group eclipses the former ones!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

