Back to the Future: 50 Year old Folk Album by Two of The Roche Sisters Suddenly Hits Number 6 on iTunes Top 100

No one seems to know when “Seductive Reasoning” came out. It was either 50 years ago today, 50 years ago this past New Year’s Eve.

Whenever it was, it was a huge flop. The folk album by Maggie and Terre Roche picked up a cult following especially four years later when the two sisters added another one, Suzzy.

That first album was re-released by Sony in 1981. It’s since disappeared. It doesn’t seem available in physical form anywhere. Amazon is selling rare vinyl copies for at least $200.

But then intrepid author David Browne released his excellent book, “Talkin’ Greenwich Village,” last fall. He dug up “Seductive Reasoning” and wrote about it. He got the ball rolling. Then Dwight Garner wrote about the anniversary in the Times two days ago.

Today, “Seductive Reasoning” has jumped to number 8 on iTunes, literally out of nowhere. Maggie passed away a few years ago. Terre and Suzzy (who’s not on this album) are very much around.

Paul Samwell-Smith, who produced Carly Simon’s and Cat Stevens’ early records, is the producer. Paul Simon plays guitar. The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section is on these tracks. So is John Hall from “Orleans.” Why was “Seductive Reasoning” ignored? Browne and Garner ask that question, now we all will.

The album is available on Spotify and YouTube. Maybe Sony Legacy will put out a CD based on this response. What’s it like, by the way? Gorgeous. Stunning. Refreshing.

Happy anniversary.

Now I’m waiting for a total revival of another New York legend, Garland Jeffreys. An award winning documentary about him called “The King of Inbetween” starts rolling out in theaters next month.