Will Smith Gets Bad Rap as “Based on a True Story” Album is Sales Disaster with Only 700 Downloads

By Roger Friedman

Will Smith had better not give up his day job in acting.

Will’s “Based on a True Story,” his first rap album in 20 years, has been a colossal sales dud.

Through today, “True Story” has sold just 699 paid downloads.

If you include streaming, the total is only 14,500. All of this includes pre-sales.

So far, there’s been little interest in “Based on a True Story” outside of its opening week on March 28th.

It’s hard to say how committed Will was to the project. He could have played Coachella and gotten a lot of attention. But he didn’t. He also hasn’t been very visible on TV.

One reason for the low profile is that still, three years later, his Oscars slap of Chris Rock is an obstacle in interviews. He still can’t explain it and hasn’t really seemed contrite. He’s also still banned for 7 more years from the Oscars.

Videos from “Based on a True Story” also haven’t been watched much. The one below, “Beautiful Scars,” has 6.6 million views over two weeks. Sounds like a lot, but it’s not. The others from the album haven’t come close to that number.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

