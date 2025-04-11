Box Office: “Minecraft” Hits $200 Mil After 8 Days, “Penguin Lessons” Getting No Help from Tariffs on Their Island

The box office rolls on despite the world falling apart.

Last night, “A Minecraft Movie” rolled over the $200 million mark on its 8th day. Thurs numbers: $7 million! Quite an achievement since no adult has any idea that this has happened. Still, good news for Warner Bros. Worldwide take is $343 million.

There will be a lot of “Minecraft” sequels!

There’s been a lot of talk about Penguins lately. That’s because Trump put a tariff on Heard and McDonald island in Antarctica which is populated just by our noble friends.

Apparently seals are involved, too. But they have to waitu until next Sunday for Easter Seals.

Anyway.

You’d think this would help the Sony Classics movie, “The Penguin Lessons.” But no one from the studio has said how the penguin in that movie, which is real, has responded to his relatives being levied against by Donald Trump. This would be a funny and successful campaign. We may have to wait a bit for the fallout.

New release last night — “Warfare” — I’m sure it’s technically advanced, but sold only $1 million of tickets last night. It looks pretty grim, and just male oriented. Stay tuned…