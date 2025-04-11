Friday, April 11, 2025
Box Office: “Minecraft” Hits $200 Mil After 8 Days, “Penguin Lessons” Getting No Help from Tariffs on Their Island

By Roger Friedman

The box office rolls on despite the world falling apart.

Last night, “A Minecraft Movie” rolled over the $200 million mark on its 8th day. Thurs numbers: $7 million! Quite an achievement since no adult has any idea that this has happened. Still, good news for Warner Bros. Worldwide take is $343 million.

There will be a lot of “Minecraft” sequels!

There’s been a lot of talk about Penguins lately. That’s because Trump put a tariff on Heard and McDonald island in Antarctica which is populated just by our noble friends.

Apparently seals are involved, too. But they have to waitu until next Sunday for Easter Seals.

Anyway.

You’d think this would help the Sony Classics movie, “The Penguin Lessons.” But no one from the studio has said how the penguin in that movie, which is real, has responded to his relatives being levied against by Donald Trump. This would be a funny and successful campaign. We may have to wait a bit for the fallout.

New release last night — “Warfare” — I’m sure it’s technically advanced, but sold only $1 million of tickets last night. It looks pretty grim, and just male oriented. Stay tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

