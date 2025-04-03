Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Out After 8 Years of Declining Circulation, Ugly Covers

Radhika Jones is out as editor of Vanity Fair.

Her reign has been marked by eight years of declining circulation and the ugliest covers in the history of magazines.

The current cover of Gwyneth Paltrow as an unwilling dominatrix is maybe the worst of the bunch so far.

Jones says she’s ready to take on new challenges. Yada yada yada.

Conde Nast lets Anna Wintour be the shadow editor of Vanity Fair. When she chooses the next person to run the show she’ll have to be careful. Vanity Fair has been reduced to an Oscar party. The online version still has strong stories, but the magazine’s influence has waned considerably.

What to do? Buy Air Mail and bring back Graydon Carter. That would at least get everyone’s attention.