Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Out After 8 Years of Declining Circulation, Ugly Covers

By Roger Friedman

Radhika Jones is out as editor of Vanity Fair.

Her reign has been marked by eight years of declining circulation and the ugliest covers in the history of magazines.

The current cover of Gwyneth Paltrow as an unwilling dominatrix is maybe the worst of the bunch so far.

Jones says she’s ready to take on new challenges. Yada yada yada.

Conde Nast lets Anna Wintour be the shadow editor of Vanity Fair. When she chooses the next person to run the show she’ll have to be careful. Vanity Fair has been reduced to an Oscar party. The online version still has strong stories, but the magazine’s influence has waned considerably.

What to do? Buy Air Mail and bring back Graydon Carter. That would at least get everyone’s attention.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

