Morgan Wallen’s Fans Counter “SNL” Walk Off Criticism, Push 4 of His Singles into iTunes Top 5

Morgan Wallen’s fans have fought back.

After the country yokel walked off “Saturday Night Live ” during the show’s closing segment this week, he was heaped with criticism.

Wallen became the first musical guest to exit the show while the credits were rolling. He stepped down off the stage and walked right out.

Usually all the guests stay on stage and chat while the ending music plays.

Wallen next showed up on Instagram with a picture of his plane taking off. He wrote: “Get me to god’s country.”

Since then he posted a new video showing him shooting at a target range, with the song, “Redneck,” playing underneath it

According to several reports, Wallen didn’t care for being on the show and didn’t fraternize with the cast. He declined at the last minute to appear in a filmed skit, too.

But the criticism everywhere has been harsh. The result is Wallen’s fans fighting back, downloading his two new songs, and two recent hits. All four are now in the iTunes top 5.

Ironically, before the criticism began the sales response from Wallen’s appearance wasn’t very strong.

But the walk off ginned up enthusiasm for the two songs he performed. It’s a little strange since the songs — “Just in Case” and “I’m the Problem” — weren’t very good.

Why Wallen was even on “SNL” is a mystery. He was previously canceled by the show during COVID for violating the masking rules at an event prior to what was supposed to his appearance.

The “SNL” audience has never been for country music, either. Now Wallen has only benefited from the appearance. Did it help “SNL” ratings? That remains to be seen.