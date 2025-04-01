Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Justin Bieber Needs Urologist, Tailor, or Both According to Paparazzi Photos: Too Many Peaches?

By Roger Friedman

Justin Bieber’s latest public outing has turned up in paparazzi photos online.

What’s indicated from the pictures is that Bieber needs an urgent visit to a urologist, and maybe a tailor, too.

Bieber is shown in every picture grasping his baggy shorts in the area of his penis. This would suggest an urgency to urinate not common in males of his age (30).

He could also be suffering from wearing clothes so big that they’re falling down without a belt. He cure this himself by either buying a piece of leather or rope to hold the shorts up. Or he could see a tailor who could take in the shorts so they fit his hips.

If the former choice is sensible, a urologist might recommend Flomax, so that those frequent urges would subside.

Bieber’s wife, Hailey, could go with him to the doctor.

Bieber had a big hit a couple of years ago called “Peaches.” Maybe he’s eating too many, which could also cause stomach trouble.

