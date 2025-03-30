CBS Sends a Signal to Trump Their Relationship with the Kennedy Center Honors Is Tenuous at Best

Just following up on my item from Friday.

Today the CBS Sunday Morning show ran a report on the dismantling of the Kennedy Center. Norah O’Donnell did the report admirably.

What was clear is that the relationship between the network — already strained by the Trump lawsuit again “60 Minutes” — is tenuous at best.

CBS has been broadcasting the Kennedy Center Honors for 41 years. The network sent the signal out this morning that that deal is pretty much over if things continue to deteriorate.The Tiffany network will not be showing the Walmart arts show.

O’Donnell tried to get someone from the Kennedy Center to go on record but no one — not even Trump lackey Richard Grennell — would answer.

She did interview ousted president Deborah Rutter, who made it clear that the Center is not “broke” and “woke” as Donald Trump says. O’Donnell did mention that the largest donor, David Rubenstein — was fired after giving $100 million.

Trump appointee Paolo Zampolli was interviewed. A real estate guy from New York with a long history of legal skirmishes, he’s recommending the addition of cafes, and sending art to the Space station. What that has to do with anything is unclear.

CBS could easily invoke a new show called the Lincoln Center Honors once its contract is over this December. New York and Lincoln Center would love it, and they’d have no trouble getting A listers involved.

As for the Kennedy Center, it’s not impossible to imagine Trump removing the name, or the family asking to have it removed for the time being. This is the opposite agenda of John and Jacqueline Kennedy, who made history by celebrating the arts in Washington.