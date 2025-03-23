Sunday, March 23, 2025
Joe Biden Makes First Post-Inauguration Appearance at Denzel Washington’s Broadway “Othello” Opening

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Former U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to the opening of "Othello" on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are opening tonight on Broadway in “Othello.”

A few celebs turned out. But the main one was former President Joe Biden. He was wearing a natty tuxedo and waved to the people outside. On his arm, of course, was Dr. Jill Biden. And former spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

This was Biden’s first appearance since the country was overtaken by monsters two months ago. You will never see any of them at a Broadway show.

Other celebs included Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Lopez with Emme, her child, Cynthia Nixon, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose. and singer Kandi Burruss.

Not a big red carpet, but a quality one!

The Kenny Leon production awaits reviews, although it’s said to be a bit “dull.” The most exciting thing about it seems to be the $921 ticket price.

Love Joe and Jill and they look great!

