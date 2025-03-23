Dopey “Snow White” Doesn’t Work or Whistle with Just $43 Mil Weekend vs. $250 Mil Budget

Dopey “Snow White” is a bust for Disney.

The live action remake of the 1937 animated classic didn’t work or whistle this time out.

“Snow White,” Disney says, made $43 million this weekend over four days.

With a $250 million budget, that’s a mini disaster for the Mouse House.

But modernizing the story, cutting songs like “Someday My Prince Will Come,” and so on, plus controversies about everything, were a turn off to audiences.

They actually took out the prince as a hero, so “Someday” couldn’t be included. I think they should have changed it to “Someday Prince Will Come” and have the dwarfs sing “Little Red Corvette.”

But what do I know?

Meantime, no one went to see “Magazine Dreams” starring Jonathan Majors. Total $700K for the weekend. Extremely grim and depressing, this movie would not have been a hit even without Majors’ arrest and conviction. Searchlight dodged a bullet here.

There’s not much going on in movieland right now. All I heart about is streaming TV. “Severance,” “White Lotus,” etc. The studios are doing this to themselves.