Friday, March 21, 2025
Donate
CelebrityPolitics

Trump’s 17 Year Old Granddaughter Says “Elon” Gave Her a Souped Up $100K Cyber Truck, Shows Off Speed in Video

By Roger Friedman

Share

Kai Trump, 17 year old granddaughter of Donald Trump, is livin’ large.

Kai shows off in a new video while she’s speeding up in her new $100K plus Tesla Cybertruck.

Where did she get it? “Elon [Musk] gave it to me.”

Since no one seems to care anymore about conflicts of interest, inappropriate gift giving, or protocol, this is so cool. This is what Tony Soprano would have done for one of his friends’ peach fuzz daughters.

It’s kind of nice to know that Kai, like all Trumps, has no value system. She will know privilege and extreme wealth while thousands of people lose their jobs or are illegally deported. I think it’s great!

Kai will have fun, fun, fun til Daddy doesn’t take the car away. Musk has probably given all the Trumps different Teslas, which is reason enough to sell yours now.

Hideous people.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com