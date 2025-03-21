Trump’s 17 Year Old Granddaughter Says “Elon” Gave Her a Souped Up $100K Cyber Truck, Shows Off Speed in Video

Kai Trump, 17 year old granddaughter of Donald Trump, is livin’ large.

Kai shows off in a new video while she’s speeding up in her new $100K plus Tesla Cybertruck.

Where did she get it? “Elon [Musk] gave it to me.”

Since no one seems to care anymore about conflicts of interest, inappropriate gift giving, or protocol, this is so cool. This is what Tony Soprano would have done for one of his friends’ peach fuzz daughters.

It’s kind of nice to know that Kai, like all Trumps, has no value system. She will know privilege and extreme wealth while thousands of people lose their jobs or are illegally deported. I think it’s great!

Kai will have fun, fun, fun til Daddy doesn’t take the car away. Musk has probably given all the Trumps different Teslas, which is reason enough to sell yours now.

Hideous people.