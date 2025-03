I don’t know what’s going on here, but I offer it as a Saturday souvenir.

Justin Bieber says he has anger issues. Remember when he was constantly in trouble for doing stupid, juvenile things? He spit at people, crashed cars, and carried on like a spoiled child.

BTW, Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez, has the number 1 album today with fiancee Benny Blanco. She’s an Emmy nominee and star of a hit TV series.