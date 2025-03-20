RIP Two Actors Who Played Same Role on “Young and the Restless” Die Within 3 Weeks of Each Other

Sad news today.

Wings Hauser, famed cult actor and star of dozens of B movies, has died at age 77.

Hauser got his start on the soap opera “The Young the Restless” in the late 70s.

Coincidentally, James Houghton, the actor played the role Hauser picked up on “The Young and the Restless,” died on February 28th. He was 75.

Hauser was also the father of Cole Hauser, who followed in his father’s footsteps as an action star of generally B movies.

The elder Hauser has about 75 credits on the imdb.com just between 1970 and 2010.

In 1989, Hauser was nominated for an Indie Spirit Award for best supporting actor in “Tough Guys Don’t Dance.” Some other highlights include “The Insider,” “China Beach,” and a long list of primetime TV. He stopped acting in 2019.

Houghton, who created the role of Greg Foster on the soap back in 1973, went on to become a writer on the show — where he won Emmys — and part of the original cast of “Knots Landing.”