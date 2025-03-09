Sunday, March 9, 2025
“White Lotus” Ratings Fell 26% from Episode 2 to 3, But Hang On Because Shocking Stuff is Coming

By Roger Friedman

“White Lotus” is on HBO and Max tonight for episode 4.

How’s it doing? There was a sharp drop last week from week 2, a stunning 26%. The 507,000 linear viewers was still higher than week 1. But you could tell from social media comments, there was disappointment that more didn’t happen.

Not much happened last week either, and the same can be said for Week 4. Mike White is laying out his story, peeling it like an onion. Tonight’s episode is more of the same as we learn things about each character. Jason Isaacs’ Timothy is slowly going crazy knowing he’s in massive legal trouble back home. The three women are still testing their friendships. Saxon Ratliff is looking for trouble.

Believe me, he will find it next week. Episodes 5 and 6 are going to buzz right through the internet like Elon Musk’s chainsaw. There’s also the arrival of an Oscar winning actor who kind of steals the show two ways — with their participation in a plot, and also personal revelation that should be some interest.

So watch tonight and get ready for the next two weeks after. I wish I could say more, but I wouldn’t be able to sleep tonight.

Also, I really love the music. I’ve read some comments about it but I think the Season 3 theme music is quite catchy. I also could watch Parker Posey reading from the phone book. So there!

