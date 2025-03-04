Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Inside Vanity Fair Party From Hollywood’s Number 1 Guest: “I Don’t See Stars, These Are Just a Bunch of Average People”

By Roger Friedman

Carl Tabor is Hollywood’s number 1 party guest. His dance card is filled constantly, and he posts pictures and videos from the events with the tighest guest lists and most diligent security.

Of course Carl was at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where he filmed the main room and got some portraits with actors. Among them: Jon Hamm, and Sofia Vergara.

Scanning around the room on video, Carl observed: “I don’t see stars like I normally did. These are just a bunch of average people.”

The whole thing looks pretty tacky, in fact, not the way I remember it when Graydon Carter was the host. Times have changed!

Love Carl’s intrepid work covering the scene, and posting it to Instagram!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

