Inside Vanity Fair Party From Hollywood’s Number 1 Guest: “I Don’t See Stars, These Are Just a Bunch of Average People”

Carl Tabor is Hollywood’s number 1 party guest. His dance card is filled constantly, and he posts pictures and videos from the events with the tighest guest lists and most diligent security.

Of course Carl was at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where he filmed the main room and got some portraits with actors. Among them: Jon Hamm, and Sofia Vergara.

Scanning around the room on video, Carl observed: “I don’t see stars like I normally did. These are just a bunch of average people.”

The whole thing looks pretty tacky, in fact, not the way I remember it when Graydon Carter was the host. Times have changed!

Love Carl’s intrepid work covering the scene, and posting it to Instagram!