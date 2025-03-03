Jeff Bezos Welcomed to Vanity Fair Party After Oscar Show Swipes: Maybe He Can Buy Conde Nast

Vanity Fair didn’t get it. They will one day.

The magazine that no one reads anymore welcomed Amazon/Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos to their charity-free party last night.

Maybe Conde Nast, their publisher, wants to be bought by Bezos. He’s wrecked the Post, sacking important journalists and forcing others to exit.

Of course, the funniest part of that would be Lauren Sanchez taking over Vogue.

What Vanity Fair didn’t get is that the Oscars took two shots at Bezos and Amazon last night on the Academy Awards show.

First, they had a funny bit of Amazon delivering a package to the foot of an Oscar statue, then having the delivery guy take a picture of it.

Then, the Oscars put on a huge end of an era tribute to the James Bond movies with three singers performing past theme songs, with dancers. This was a salute to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who gave creative control of James Bond to Bezos for a suspected billion dollars.

The message was clear: Oscars were acknowledging the end of James Bond’s 62 year run in the cinemas. Bezos and co will take a sledgehammer to Bond the way he did to the Post.

Bezos has sold out to Donald Trump in the Washington Post situation. He refused to let them publish an endorsement of Kamala Harris. Then he forced out the Editorial section editor David Shipley and announced the editorials will now focus on “open markets” and not politics. There will be no criticism of the Trump adminitration.

Vanity Fair loves to suck up, so does Chanel. They each invited Bezos without a care to what has happened to journalism thanks to him. Maybe Radhika Jones and Anna Wintour will get a ride on a rocket one day.