Roberta Flack’s “Missing” Beatles Album Among Dozen Now in Top 100, Takes the Top of Singles Chart

By Roger Friedman

Roberta Flack made a thrilling Beatles album in 2012, all covers of their various songs.

I wrote about it a lot at the time. But Sony didn’t promote it, and the album — Let it Be Roberta – disappeared.

Even the Beatles channel on SiriusXM never plays any of it.

But with Roberta’s death this week, “Let it Be Roberta” is finally on the iTunes top 100.

In fact, Roberta has the number 1 album and single on iTunes today. She has about a dozen albums and singles scattered through each respective chart.

My favorite of her albums, “Roberta Flack and Donny Hathwaway” is at number 19. Its two great singles, “Where is the Love,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” are in the top 40 singles.

What a great tribute to an incredible artist. I hope the American Music Awards, the next televised music special, goes all out for her, Sam Moore, Jerry Butler, Gwen McRae, and Brenton Wood — all the R&B legends who’ve recently passed.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

