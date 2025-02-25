Roberta Flack’s “Missing” Beatles Album Among Dozen Now in Top 100, Takes the Top of Singles Chart

Roberta Flack made a thrilling Beatles album in 2012, all covers of their various songs.

I wrote about it a lot at the time. But Sony didn’t promote it, and the album — Let it Be Roberta – disappeared.

Even the Beatles channel on SiriusXM never plays any of it.

But with Roberta’s death this week, “Let it Be Roberta” is finally on the iTunes top 100.

In fact, Roberta has the number 1 album and single on iTunes today. She has about a dozen albums and singles scattered through each respective chart.

My favorite of her albums, “Roberta Flack and Donny Hathwaway” is at number 19. Its two great singles, “Where is the Love,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” are in the top 40 singles.

What a great tribute to an incredible artist. I hope the American Music Awards, the next televised music special, goes all out for her, Sam Moore, Jerry Butler, Gwen McRae, and Brenton Wood — all the R&B legends who’ve recently passed.