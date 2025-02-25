Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Rachel Maddow Hits MSNBC For Ousting “Non White” Network Hosts Including Joy Reid: “Indefensible”

By Roger Friedman

Rachel Maddow said on her show tonight that MSNBC is making a “bad mistake” by getting rid of Joy Reid. Reid’s show ended tonight.

MSNBC also axed the rest of their non white hosts, which Maddow called “indefensible.” They include Katy Phang on the weekend, Ayman Mohyeldin, and Jonathan Capehart. Maddow also lamented the way producers and other staffers were fired today, taking MSNBC management to task for ugly behavior.

Maddow will return to hosting her show just on Mondays after Trump’s first 100 days are over. She’s honorable but she’s also making a fortune. Giving back some salary might have saved a few people.

MSNBC is still part of NBC, which also announced the exit of Black anchor Lester Holt. Is it all just a coincidence? Or this the last — and misguided — grasp at keeping viewers?

