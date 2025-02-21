Carly Simon Drops Remixed Timely Song from 1971 Addressing “Strutting Kings” and “Stirred-up Madmen”

In 1971, on her “Anticipation” album, Carly Simon sang a politically charged sensationally dramatic song called “Share the End.” It was written by her with longtime collaborator and friend, Jacob Brackman.

The song’s lyrics addressed the political chaos of the time, and the fear among young people, as Richard Nixon had brought the country to a standstill with Vietnam — and later Watergate.

Brackman, who wrote the lyrics, was inspired by his own famous 1968 Esquire essay called “My Generation.” It was a perilous time.

Carly tells me that when Brackman visited her recently on Martha’s Vineyard, they talked about the similarities to the current situation with Donald Trump. Simon realized she should re-release “Share the Land” and called the record’s original producer, Paul Samwell-Smith, and engineer Frank Filipetti. He brought in musician Peter Vettese to help remix, remaster, and polish up the 50 year old recording.

Carly has this to say about the song in 1971 and today: “Share the End” always felt like a hidden gem—quiet but powerful.” She adds, “Today, in a time of war, real and phony despots, division, and dishonesty across the globe, it sometimes feels to me the world is still “going up in flames—five decades after I first recorded this song.”

The result, out today, is a song that should be on the charts and every radio station. Simon is the forerunner of all the “girl singers” so popular now, but mostly write about relationships — the foundation of her career. But Simon’s recordings are far more complex musically and lyrically. They still resonate on many levels. “Share the End” — like Paul Simon’s “American Tune” — is a song for the ages.

Carly says: “In the original, I was reflecting on personal relationships, but in this version, I’m thinking more about what’s happening everywhere in the world—how to move forward while treasuring what’s behind us. Working with Paul, Peter, and Frank brought out a layered, almost cinematic quality to the song that feels like a natural progression of its story.”

The full lyrics are below. The new “Share the End” is on YouTube, Spotify, and all streaming venues. PS Rhino should do this with a whole newly updated “Anticipation” album.

Here come the priests, each one wailing and bemoaning

Lordy, they got their heads bowed down

Here come the madmen, they’re too excited for atoning:

“Burn the mosque, ” they’re shouting, “Burn it down!”

Save me a place, surround me with friendly faces

All of us have gathered here to share the end

To watch the world go up in flames

Please, Lord we’re not ready

Give us a day

Give us an hour

Here come the kings, Let’s dispense with their apologizing

Just bring on the acrobats and clowns

Here comes the rumble, Hang on for universal dying

Please ignore the baying of the hounds

Save me a place, surround me with deadly faces

All of us have gathered here to share the end –

To watch the world go up in flames

Please, Lord we’re not ready

Give us some time to work things out

Please, Lord we’re not ready

Give us a day

Give us an hour

Please, Lord we’re not ready

Give us some time to work things out

Please, Lord we’re not ready

Give us a day

Give us an hour

