Monday, February 10, 2025
Report: Lady Gaga Will Cause “Mayhem” Before Super Bowl with Surprise Appearance to Plug Album

By Roger Friedman

Reports from hitsdailydouble.com are coming in that Lady Gaga is going to open the Super Bowl.

She is not playing in the game, and she’s not a ref.

But she’s been seen in New Orleans. And considering the marketing so far, she’s going to cause “Mayhem” on TV and on the field.

Gaga is launching her “Mayhem” album on March 5th. Right now she has two of the top three singles with “Abracadabra” and “Die with a Smile.”

The former is about to break a record. The Super Bowl appearance should do it.

Who’s paying for all this? I would guess, Mastercard. They’re underwriting Gaga this season.

PS If Gaga wants to blow everyone away, include Steve Miller (see below)

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

