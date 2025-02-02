Joni Mitchell Stunning Surprise Appearance Lights Up Clive Davis All Star Pre-Grammy 50th Anniversary Show

Clive Davis knows how to throw an incendiary 50th anniversary version of his pre-Grammy party.

Performers last night included most of the top 10, showing that Clive still has finger in the pulse of the next generation. Post Malone Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Samara Joy, and Doechii rocked the Beverly Hilton ballroom with dynamic performances that rocked the A List audience.

Other performers included the sizzling Black Crowes, Michael Buble, and Yolanda Adams, all of whom knocked it out the park, so to speak, for the Triple A List audience.

But the show stopper was an unexpected Joni Mitchell, whose appearances are rare enough. Joni, a long time fan of the Clive Davis dinner, has never taken the stage herself. She did last night, to a thunderous welcome. Sitting in what I call her Solomon Burke throne, Mitchell delivered a mesmerizing version of her signature hit, “Both Sides Now,” that beat even the one she did on Thursday night at Fire Aid.

Joni must have been shocked by the intense, emotional response from the audience because she was only supposed to sing one song. Bolstered by waves of love, she then launched into a rendition of George Gershwin’s “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess” that rivaled even my favorite version by Billy Stewart — or any of the many great singers who’ve recorded this song. It was sublime, a landmark moment in Clive’s 50 years of showcasing artists.

The very appreciative audience included forever Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, plus Barry Manilow — the instigator of this whole party 50 years ago, Motown legends Berry Gordy, the legendary Gladys Knight, and Suzanne DePasse, Frankie Valli, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Jennifer Lopez (with manager Benny Medina), Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel — who functioned as a hilarious co-emcee to Clive, Kenny Babyface Edmonds, Diane Warren, Peter Asher, Ray Parker Jr., Taylor Dane, Sheila E., Jeff Zucker, Paul Shaffer, famed actress Michele Lee, “Laugh In” creator George Schlatter, hit songwriter (“Murder on the Dance Floor”) and New Radicals creator Gregg Alexander, KISS’s Paul Stanley, Ari Melber, Don Lemon, Bill Maher, Kenny G, famed drummer Matt Sorum, singer Estelle, and so on.

Manilow, before his own show stopping performance, declared he started with Clive at Arista Records “in 1823.”

That gives you just a hint of the audience. Even Paris Hilton was there. She lost her Malibu home. She told me, “It’s not the house, it’s the memories, it’s all the art we made with the kids. It’s all gone.”

There were emotional remembrances of both producers Quincy Jones and Richard Perry (the latter featured Rod Stewart, Jane Fonda, Carly Simon, Ruth Pointer, and David Foster.) Universal Music giant Lucian Grange toasted beloved UMB Music publisher Jody Gerson. Recording Academy president Harvey Mason, Jr echoed their sentiments about Los Angeles.

The dinner and show are usually just a a celebration for the Recording Academy. But this year the whole night was a fundraiser for Musicares to support musicians who lost their homes or needed help from the LA wildfires. Davis announced he’d made a substantial six figure contribution himself. He also revealed one from philanthropist Iris Smith, who wasn’t there. (Instead, comic Jeff Ross — in the audience — cracked everyone up by taking a bow.) Hilton Hotels donated $500 per every guest at last night’s event.

The night was another roaring success for Clive, coupled with the fundraising component and many acknowledgments of everything that was lost this last month.