Mel Gibson’s Unfortunately Titled “Flight Risk” Crashes at Box Office After DC Air Tragedy

Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk” has been crashing at the box office mid week.

The movie starring Mark Wahlberg had one suspiciously great day on Tuesday when it made a shocking $1.5 million.

But the day before, Monday, the very panned film made just $829,143.

After the Tuesday spike, “Flight Risk” really collapsed. On Wednesday it was down 48%, and yesterday another 15%. The total since last Thursday is just $15.3 million.

So what’s going on? First of all, it’s a bad movie. On Rotten Tomatoes it has a 21% from critics. The audience meter is 64%.

The bigger issue is timing. After the terrible air tragedy in Washington, DC, who would go to a movie titled “Flight Risk”? This is now literally a title that translates into “Stay away.”

No bad feelings for Gibson, an avowed racist, misogynist, and anti-semite. The movie wasn’t going to do well anyway, but this cinches it.