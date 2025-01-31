Monday, February 3, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Mel Gibson’s Unfortunately Titled “Flight Risk” Crashes at Box Office After DC Air Tragedy

By Roger Friedman

Share

Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk” has been crashing at the box office mid week.

The movie starring Mark Wahlberg had one suspiciously great day on Tuesday when it made a shocking $1.5 million.

But the day before, Monday, the very panned film made just $829,143.

After the Tuesday spike, “Flight Risk” really collapsed. On Wednesday it was down 48%, and yesterday another 15%. The total since last Thursday is just $15.3 million.

So what’s going on? First of all, it’s a bad movie. On Rotten Tomatoes it has a 21% from critics. The audience meter is 64%.

The bigger issue is timing. After the terrible air tragedy in Washington, DC, who would go to a movie titled “Flight Risk”? This is now literally a title that translates into “Stay away.”

No bad feelings for Gibson, an avowed racist, misogynist, and anti-semite. The movie wasn’t going to do well anyway, but this cinches it.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com