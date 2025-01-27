Monday, January 27, 2025
Television

HBO Pitting Return of”The White Lotus” Against “SNL 50” 3 Hour Special: “Go big or go home…in a goddamn body bag” (Trailer)

By Roger Friedman

HBO is betting that fans of “The White Lotus” really want to see the third season premiere.

So they’re pitting the February 16th return against NBC’s “SNL 50” three hour special.

“White Lotus” will start at 9pm, the middle hour of the “SNL” extravaganza. So expect Lorne Michaels to put hot stuff in that hour. Will it work? Will TVs explode? We’ll find out.

Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Natasha Rothwell lead the cast of Mike White’s action packed season set in Thailand. Wait for that last line of the trailer: “Go big or go home…in a goddamn body bag.”

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

