HBO Pitting Return of”The White Lotus” Against “SNL 50” 3 Hour Special: “Go big or go home…in a goddamn body bag” (Trailer)

HBO is betting that fans of “The White Lotus” really want to see the third season premiere.

So they’re pitting the February 16th return against NBC’s “SNL 50” three hour special.

“White Lotus” will start at 9pm, the middle hour of the “SNL” extravaganza. So expect Lorne Michaels to put hot stuff in that hour. Will it work? Will TVs explode? We’ll find out.

Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Natasha Rothwell lead the cast of Mike White’s action packed season set in Thailand. Wait for that last line of the trailer: “Go big or go home…in a goddamn body bag.”