Rapper GloRilla Got No Sales Bounce from Last Week’s “SNL,” Whole Performance Cut in UK Broadcast

Last weeks “SNL” was a good news, bad news scenario.

Ratings for the Dave Chappelle hosted episode rose to 4.85 million, on the high end of the show’s season average.

This was despite Chappelle’s nearly 17 minute monologue.

The bad news is that musical guest GloRilla didn’t get much of a sales bounce. Her album sales actually fell 2% from the previous week. She sold 18,493 copies of “Glorious” despite two very good performances.

Even worse for GloRilla: her numbers were cut from the UK broadcast. Her name was cut from the titles. Apparently this has been happening a lot lately for musical guests in the UK version. We’ll see if they do it again tonight to Timothee Chalamet.