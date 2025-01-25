Monday, January 27, 2025
Rapper GloRilla Got No Sales Bounce from Last Week’s “SNL,” Whole Performance Cut in UK Broadcast

By Roger Friedman

Last weeks “SNL” was a good news, bad news scenario.

Ratings for the Dave Chappelle hosted episode rose to 4.85 million, on the high end of the show’s season average.

This was despite Chappelle’s nearly 17 minute monologue.

The bad news is that musical guest GloRilla didn’t get much of a sales bounce. Her album sales actually fell 2% from the previous week. She sold 18,493 copies of “Glorious” despite two very good performances.

Even worse for GloRilla: her numbers were cut from the UK broadcast. Her name was cut from the titles. Apparently this has been happening a lot lately for musical guests in the UK version. We’ll see if they do it again tonight to Timothee Chalamet.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

