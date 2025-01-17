Friday, January 17, 2025
SCOTUS Upholds Tik Tok Ban for Sunday, Judges Unanimously End Chinese Social Media Site

By Roger Friedman

The clock has ticked and tocked for Tik Tok for the last time.

The Supreme Court has unanimously declared the end of the Chinese social media site. The ban goes into effect on Sunday.

This should be a little awkward for Donald Trump. He’s invited the head of Tik Tok to sit in the VIP section of the Inauguration on Monday.

Gone will be the sales pitches for cheap products, soft core porn, hard core porn, and those great garage guys who poll their colleagues about the best cars. No more cat videos, or dogs talking to penguins. More importantly, no criminal activity that went unregulated.

Will we miss it? People who make a living on it, for good or bad reasons, will be despondent. They thought Trump was going to bypass the ban. Biden even said he didn’t care anymore. But a unanimous decision from the Supremes. Where did our love go?

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

