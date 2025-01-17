SCOTUS Upholds Tik Tok Ban for Sunday, Judges Unanimously End Chinese Social Media Site

The clock has ticked and tocked for Tik Tok for the last time.

The Supreme Court has unanimously declared the end of the Chinese social media site. The ban goes into effect on Sunday.

This should be a little awkward for Donald Trump. He’s invited the head of Tik Tok to sit in the VIP section of the Inauguration on Monday.

Gone will be the sales pitches for cheap products, soft core porn, hard core porn, and those great garage guys who poll their colleagues about the best cars. No more cat videos, or dogs talking to penguins. More importantly, no criminal activity that went unregulated.

Will we miss it? People who make a living on it, for good or bad reasons, will be despondent. They thought Trump was going to bypass the ban. Biden even said he didn’t care anymore. But a unanimous decision from the Supremes. Where did our love go?