Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician” a Satire of Elon Musk? Billionaire Flight Enthusiast, Maverick With 10 Children (Trailer)

Wes Anderson is turning is attention to the billionaires.

The trailer for his “The Phoenician” shows it’s a parody of Elon Musk (with probably others thrown in.)

The Phoenicians were the antisemites who lived in 9th century ancient Lebanon and spread their influence, power, and fear throughout the Middle East.

Yikes!

Zsa Zsa Kordan is a billionaire industrialist and flight enthusiast — a maverick in the fields of armaments and aviation with 10 children — nine boys and a daughter, who’s a nun.

There’s an all star cast like every Anderson movie. Benicio del Toro plays Musk, er, Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Liesl, his daughter/a nun; Michael Cera as Bjorn, their tutor.

Plus Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis.

Timely? Well, you bet. And we don’t know half the details yet.