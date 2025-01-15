Friday, January 17, 2025
Trump Warns GOP Enemies Shouldn’t Pass Along Resumes, Including Nikki Haley, Who Spoke at Convention

By Roger Friedman

Maybe Nikki Haley gets it now.

She actually endorsed Donald Trump from the stage of the Republican Convention.

But he hates her as much as he loathes all his GOP enemies. He’s warned them tonight not to send along resumes of people they think he should hire.

He writes: “it would be helpful if you would not send, or recommend to us, people who worked with, or are endorsed by, Americans for No Prosperity (headed by Charles Koch), “Dumb as a Rock” John Bolton, “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, more commonly known as TDS.”

So these aren’t Democrats, these are Republicans. He tried to get Mike Pence killed, for god’s sake! But the new Trump 2.0 will only include ‘yes’ men, unqualified self-aggrandizing morons who will mine the country for themselves and leave it barren.

Don’t send resumes of anyone qualified for a job in Trump 2.0!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

