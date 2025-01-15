Friday, January 17, 2025
Grammys Will Go Ahead, Weekend Shortened to Just Four Main Events Plus Fire Aid Concert

By Roger Friedman

It’s official.

The Grammy Awards will go ahead on Sunday, February 2nd despite — or because of — the terrible fires and destruction in LA.

Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason made the final pronouncement today. All record company parties and extraneous events have been canceled. There are just three main events.

They are: on Friday, the Musicares Person of the Year gala honoring the Grateful Dead, the Special Merit Lifetime Achievement award ceremony, and the NARAS Clive Davis pre-Grammy dinner on Saturday night, and the Grammys themselves on Sunday.

There will also be the Fire Aid concert on Thursday, produced by Irving Azoff, Live Nation, and AEG at the Intuit Dome. Big names are being booked as we speak.

There will undoubtedly be private parties here and there, but so far we know nothing.

This is the best plan to move forward, frankly. And it will raise money for a lot of needy causes.

Mason said today: “We understand how devastating this past week has been on this city and its people. This is our home, it’s home to thousands of music professionals, and many of us have been negatively impacted. So after thoughtful consideration, and multiple assurances from state and local elected leaders, public safety agencies, and with support from our incredible artist community, we have decided to go ahead with the GRAMMY telecast and some select events. GRAMMY Week 2025 will not just be about honoring music, it will be about using the power of music to help rebuild, uplift and support those in need.”

