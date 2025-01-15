BAFTA Snubs Daniel Craig in Awards Bid, “Wicked,” Denzel Washington, Raises Hopes of Jamie Lee Curtis, “Conclave,” “Emilia Perez”

The British Academy has turned out to be James Bond’s worst villain.

BAFTA has snubbed Daniel Craig for his role in “Queer,” playing late author William S. Burroughs. And Craig is British!

This was Craig’s big swing for awards season. He’s been nominated by every other group so far: Critics Choice, Golden Globes, etc. Either they didn’t like a straight actor playing gay, or they resent Craig for mostly living abroad.

BAFTA also snubbed “Wicked” and its director, Jon M. Chu. The two lead actresses, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, were among their 7 nominations. But for the movie as a whole, nada.

Also ignored was Denzel Washington’s bravura turn in “Gladiator II.” The movie was snubbed earlier, and so was its director, Ridley Scott, also British. But Washington seemed like a sure bet a couple of months ago. His omission is very disappointing.

BAFTA improved the chances of “Conclave” and “Emilia Perez,” which got the most votes. And it really lifted Jamie Lee Curtis, from “The Last Showgirl.”

The awards will be given out February 16th in London.

BAFTA NOMINATIONS

BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice