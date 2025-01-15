BAFTA Snubs Daniel Craig in Awards Bid, “Wicked,” Denzel Washington, Raises Hopes of Jamie Lee Curtis, “Conclave,” “Emilia Perez”

The British Academy has turned out to be James Bond’s worst villain.
BAFTA has snubbed Daniel Craig for his role in “Queer,” playing late author William S. Burroughs. And Craig is British!
This was Craig’s big swing for awards season. He’s been nominated by every other group so far: Critics Choice, Golden Globes, etc. Either they didn’t like a straight actor playing gay, or they resent Craig for mostly living abroad.
BAFTA also snubbed “Wicked” and its director, Jon M. Chu. The two lead actresses, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, were among their 7 nominations. But for the movie as a whole, nada.
Also ignored was Denzel Washington’s bravura turn in “Gladiator II.” The movie was snubbed earlier, and so was its director, Ridley Scott, also British. But Washington seemed like a sure bet a couple of months ago. His omission is very disappointing.
BAFTA improved the chances of “Conclave” and “Emilia Perez,” which got the most votes. And it really lifted Jamie Lee Curtis, from “The Last Showgirl.”
The awards will be given out February 16th in London.
BAFTA NOMINATIONS
BEST FILM
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
DIRECTOR
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Edward Berger, Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice