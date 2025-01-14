Trump Attacks Late Night Host Seth “Marble Mouth” Meyers, Who Will Use It to His Advantage Tonight

Donald Trump is attacking NBC late night host, Seth Meyers.

The irony of this is, it was Meyers who provoked Trump to run for president at the 2015 White House Correspondents Dinner. Meyers was so hilariously vicious to Trump as host of the dinner that the orange guy decided to run for president.



On Truth Social Trump wrote: “How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a “network” run by a truly bad group of people – …every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast.”

Meyers obviously hit a sore spot for Trump, which is the funniest part of this whole thing. Meyers will undoubtedly double his ratings tonight — it’s worth staying up til 12:30 just to see his response.

Trump called Meyers “Marble Mouth” but he really meant Mumble Mouth, I think. But Trump also confuses “half mast” and “half staff.” Flags will fly at half staff during his inauguration as America mourns democracy.