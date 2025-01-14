Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Donate
PoliticsTelevision

Trump Attacks Late Night Host Seth “Marble Mouth” Meyers, Who Will Use It to His Advantage Tonight

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Seth Meyers visits "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on January 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Share

Donald Trump is attacking NBC late night host, Seth Meyers.

The irony of this is, it was Meyers who provoked Trump to run for president at the 2015 White House Correspondents Dinner. Meyers was so hilariously vicious to Trump as host of the dinner that the orange guy decided to run for president.

On Truth Social Trump wrote: “How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a “network” run by a truly bad group of people – …every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast.”

Meyers obviously hit a sore spot for Trump, which is the funniest part of this whole thing. Meyers will undoubtedly double his ratings tonight — it’s worth staying up til 12:30 just to see his response.

Trump called Meyers “Marble Mouth” but he really meant Mumble Mouth, I think. But Trump also confuses “half mast” and “half staff.” Flags will fly at half staff during his inauguration as America mourns democracy.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com