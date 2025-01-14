Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Carrie Underwood’s Inauguration Performance Should Make Sales of Her Biggest Hit, “Before He Cheats,” Skyrocket

By Roger Friedman

Share

People are complaining that Carrie Underwood has been chosen to sing for Trump’s inauguration.

In fact, she is the perfect choice. Underwood’s biggest hit is called “Before He Cheats.”

We know that Trump is a serial cheater. He’s cheated on all of his wives with subsequent wives: on Ivana with Marla, on Marla with Melania. He cheated on Melania with Stormy Daniels.

The lyrics:
Right now, he’s probably slow dancing
With a bleached-blonde tramp
And she’s probably getting frisky
Right now, he’s probably buying her some fruity little drink
‘Cause she can’t shoot a whiskey
Right now, he’s probably up behind her with a pool-stick

This could be his first dance song at the Inauguration.

Underwood hasn’t had a hit in eons. Her record sales are minimal, which is probably what’s led her to take this job. Certainly, her iTunes sales will skyrocket on January 20th. “Before He Cheats” will hit number 1. So you see? There is a larger plan in the universe.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com