Universal Music — With Most Nominations — Cancels All Grammy Parties Even if the Show Goes On

Earlier I told you the Grammy Awards were happening on February 2nd.

Now comes news that the company with most nominees is pulling their parties.

Universal Music, home of Taylor Swift, and so on, will not entertain anyone over Grammy weekend.

“Today we have cancelled all of our Grammy-related events, including the Artist Showcase and After-Grammy Party and will redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires,” a statement from the company read. “Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically.”

It concluded, “L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode.”

Now the ball is in Sony Music and Warner Music’s respective courts. Will there be no events to go with the Grammys. Quite possibly. Stay tuned…