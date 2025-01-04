Sunday, January 5, 2025
Donate
MoviesTelevision

Golden Globes Will Be Toothless, Warns Host Nikki Glaser: Trump, Blake Lively, Scandals Snuffed

By Roger Friedman

Share

Comedian Nikki Glaser is warning us ahead of time: tomorrow night’s Golden Globes show on CBS will be toothless.

BREAKING NEWS: MELANIA TRUMP DOC COMING FROM JEFF BEZOS’ AMAZON PRIME, DIRECTED BY MUSK PAL BRETT RATNER (CLICK HERE)

Glaser tells Yahoo Entertainment that she won’t be making jokes about Donald Trump. She’ll avoid the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni scandal.

She’s just not going to offend anyone.

“I’m not gonna go so hard that anyone’s gonna be offended,” she says. “I’ve made a point not to, and that’s not to disappoint anyone who’s hoping I’m going to pull a Ricky Gervais. I’m not Ricky Gervais. This isn’t my last Golden Globes, this is my first one. He really went hard on his last one. He was ready to burn some bridges [because] it didn’t matter anymore.”

Past hosts like Gervais, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, were merciless in their ribbing of famous actors in the audience. They also went after members of the mysterious and corrupt Hollywood Foreign Press Association. A couple of years ago, comedian Jerrod Carmichael called The Beverly Hilton — owned by the Globes’ owner Todd Boehly — as “the hotel where Whitney Houston died.”

No more of that.

Glaser is known for cutting edge humor. Her jokes at last year’s Tom Brady roast made everyone angry, especially Brady. She says that’s why the Globes hired her. But from the sound of this interview, Glaser will be relegated to telling rubber chicken jokes.

She says, “Celebrities shouldn’t be nervous because it’s a great opportunity for them to look cool,” she said. “People at home feel disconnected from celebrities. Although that’s a thing we like about them that we put them on these pedestals, we’re really looking for some humanity from them. And I would really encourage celebrities to just laugh at jokes about you. I know it sucks sometimes. I’ve been on the receiving end of jokes at roasts and I’ve had to laugh through my tears of being hurt. I’m not going to call you an ugly horseface woman, though, which is what I’ve had to laugh through.”

Okay. Meantime, the Globes scheduled their first ever copy of the Oscars Governors Awards dinner last night. But they were up again the Palm Springs Film Festival. Where do you think the stars went? Almost all of them headed into the desert. Globes honorees Ted Danson and Viola Davis (for TV and film, respectively) had a smattering of A listers like Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.

Luther Vandross Newly Discovered Beatles Track Connects to Michael Jackson, Late Producer Richard Perry

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com