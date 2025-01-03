Sunday, January 5, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Jack Nicholson, 87, Retired, Shows Up in Holiday Social Media Post from Daughter Lorraine (See Inside)

By Roger Friedman

Share

Jack Nicholson used to be called “Smiling Jack.”

But in a photo shared on Instagram, Jack is not smiling. He’s staring into the camera looking a little dazed.

The great three time Oscar winner has been retired for several years. He had memory issues as far back as 15 years ago on James L. Brooks’s flop, “How Do You Know.” Nicholson’s status since then is unknown although he occasionally turns up at LA Lakers Games looking kind of rough.

The 87 year old star has six children, some unacknowledged. Lorraine and her brother Raymond are his with Rebecca Broussard. He’s only been married once, to the mother of daughter Jennifer, his eldest.

The good news is Jack looks well cared for and loved. We miss him out on the town, and at the Oscars. His shit eating grin lights up so many classic films and performances, his legacy is secure as a Legend with a capital L from “Chinatown” to “Prizzi’s Honor” to “Reds” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Terms of Endearment,” “About Schmidt,” “The Last Detail,” “As Good as It Gets,” “The Shining,” “The Departed,” “A Few Good Men.” No other actor of his generation has the same level of resume.

Viva Jack!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com