Jack Nicholson, 87, Retired, Shows Up in Holiday Social Media Post from Daughter Lorraine (See Inside)

Jack Nicholson used to be called “Smiling Jack.”

But in a photo shared on Instagram, Jack is not smiling. He’s staring into the camera looking a little dazed.

The great three time Oscar winner has been retired for several years. He had memory issues as far back as 15 years ago on James L. Brooks’s flop, “How Do You Know.” Nicholson’s status since then is unknown although he occasionally turns up at LA Lakers Games looking kind of rough.

The 87 year old star has six children, some unacknowledged. Lorraine and her brother Raymond are his with Rebecca Broussard. He’s only been married once, to the mother of daughter Jennifer, his eldest.

The good news is Jack looks well cared for and loved. We miss him out on the town, and at the Oscars. His shit eating grin lights up so many classic films and performances, his legacy is secure as a Legend with a capital L from “Chinatown” to “Prizzi’s Honor” to “Reds” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Terms of Endearment,” “About Schmidt,” “The Last Detail,” “As Good as It Gets,” “The Shining,” “The Departed,” “A Few Good Men.” No other actor of his generation has the same level of resume.

Viva Jack!