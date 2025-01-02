Golden Globes Field Eclectic Group of Presenters Including Vin Diesel, Elton John, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson

You know the Golden Globes are coming on Sunday.

Still struggling to overcome decades of embarrassment, the Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on CBS.

Their list of presenters is eclectic, to say the least. It looks like they got Elton John to present Best Song and Score with Brandi Carlile, which is inspired. We always love to see Sir Elton!

The actors cover a wide range. They include Gal Gadot, Vin Diesel, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, Colman Domingo, and Kathy Bates; 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Viola Davis. Also in the lineup: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, and Zoë Kravitz.

Will it all work? Will anyone watch? Hard to say. Most of the films nominated are independent. The big exception is “Wicked.” So far almost no one has seen many of the smaller films like “The Brutalist.” So the real news will be the ratings report on Monday.

Meantime, the Critics Choice Awards come January 12th on the E! channel. Unlike the Globes, the people who vote for the CCA are actual critics, not just mysterious junketeers.