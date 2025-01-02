Sunday, January 5, 2025
Donate
MoviesTelevision

Golden Globes Field Eclectic Group of Presenters Including Vin Diesel, Elton John, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson

By Roger Friedman

Share

You know the Golden Globes are coming on Sunday.

Still struggling to overcome decades of embarrassment, the Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on CBS.

Their list of presenters is eclectic, to say the least. It looks like they got Elton John to present Best Song and Score with Brandi Carlile, which is inspired. We always love to see Sir Elton!

The actors cover a wide range. They include Gal Gadot, Vin Diesel, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, Colman Domingo, and Kathy Bates; 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Viola Davis. Also in the lineup: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, and Zoë Kravitz.

Will it all work? Will anyone watch? Hard to say. Most of the films nominated are independent. The big exception is “Wicked.” So far almost no one has seen many of the smaller films like “The Brutalist.” So the real news will be the ratings report on Monday.

Meantime, the Critics Choice Awards come January 12th on the E! channel. Unlike the Globes, the people who vote for the CCA are actual critics, not just mysterious junketeers.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com