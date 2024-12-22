Searchlight Movie Studio Uses Obama Choice of Bob Dylan Movie as Part of their Ad Campaign

Barack Obama’s movie choices for 2024 really resonated with Disney.

For their latest ad for the Bob Dylan movie, they’ve included Obama with some other, eclectic critics. (Obama’s other choices included “The Piano Lesson,” “Conclave,” and “Anora,” but he skipped “The Brutalist” and “Nickel Boys.”)

The movie, of course, is “A Complete Unknown,” directed by James Mangold and starring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan. Chalamet is getting rave reviews for his work.

Searchlight has included “Obama Favorites of the Year” as one of its most important media outlets apparently. (They didn’t use anything from our review, or many shout outs, but we’re not insulted!)

Don’t miss one of the best films of the year. A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, only in theaters Christmas Day. Get tickets now. #ACompleteUnknown https://t.co/4k6WcfzSkq pic.twitter.com/tQgNYq6AmK — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) December 21, 2024