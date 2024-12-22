Sunday, December 22, 2024
Donate
Movies

Searchlight Movie Studio Uses Obama Choice of Bob Dylan Movie as Part of their Ad Campaign

By Roger Friedman

Share

Barack Obama’s movie choices for 2024 really resonated with Disney.

For their latest ad for the Bob Dylan movie, they’ve included Obama with some other, eclectic critics. (Obama’s other choices included “The Piano Lesson,” “Conclave,” and “Anora,” but he skipped “The Brutalist” and “Nickel Boys.”)

The movie, of course, is “A Complete Unknown,” directed by James Mangold and starring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan. Chalamet is getting rave reviews for his work.

Searchlight has included “Obama Favorites of the Year” as one of its most important media outlets apparently. (They didn’t use anything from our review, or many shout outs, but we’re not insulted!)

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com