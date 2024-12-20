Hat Trick: Alessandro Nivola Star of the Season with 3 Hits Out Today Including “Brutalist” and “Kraven”

The biggest star of the season? How about Alessandro Nivola?

Nivola has pulled off a hat trick today, appearing in three hit movies, all in theaters.

Aside from “Kraven the Hunter,” he’s got big turns in “The Brutalist’ and in Pedro Almodovar’s “The Room Next Door.”

In the former, Nivola’s character is the catalyst for decisions made by Adrien Brody’s character. Nivola lights up the first quarter of the film to the point you wouldn’t mind seeing a whole film just about him.

In the Almodovar, he makes a late entry on screen, and it’s a surprise since his police chief looks like he may upset plans laid out in detail by Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.

What’s next? He was supposed to break out in David Chase’s “Many Saints of Newark,” which fell short of expectations. Nivola — a character actor with leading man looks — still has “Downton Abbey 3” coming among new projects. His talented actress wife, Emily Mortimer, has co-written the new Noah Baumbach movie starring George Clooney, and the couple’s kids are working, too!

Here’s Sandro in “Kraven,” Best scene in the whole movie:

