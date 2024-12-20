Saturday, December 21, 2024
Hat Trick: Alessandro Nivola Star of the Season with 3 Hits Out Today Including “Brutalist” and “Kraven”

By Roger Friedman

The biggest star of the season? How about Alessandro Nivola?

Nivola has pulled off a hat trick today, appearing in three hit movies, all in theaters.

Aside from “Kraven the Hunter,” he’s got big turns in “The Brutalist’ and in Pedro Almodovar’s “The Room Next Door.”

In the former, Nivola’s character is the catalyst for decisions made by Adrien Brody’s character. Nivola lights up the first quarter of the film to the point you wouldn’t mind seeing a whole film just about him.

In the Almodovar, he makes a late entry on screen, and it’s a surprise since his police chief looks like he may upset plans laid out in detail by Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.

What’s next? He was supposed to break out in David Chase’s “Many Saints of Newark,” which fell short of expectations. Nivola — a character actor with leading man looks — still has “Downton Abbey 3” coming among new projects. His talented actress wife, Emily Mortimer, has co-written the new Noah Baumbach movie starring George Clooney, and the couple’s kids are working, too!

Here’s Sandro in “Kraven,” Best scene in the whole movie:

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

