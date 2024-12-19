London Film Critics Noms Snub “Wicked,” Bob Dylan Movie, “Gladiator II,” Give Boost to “Anora,” “Brutalist”

The London Film Critics didn’t like “Wicked.” They didn’t nominate it for Best Picture and ignored actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
“Wicked” has made $55 million in the UK.
They also didn’t care for the Bob Dylan movie, “A Complete Unknown,” although they did throw a bone to Timothee Chalamet.
There wasn’t much love for “Gladiator II” except for Denzel Washington.
Not in the mix at all: Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in “Maria.” That’s a surprise!
The London critics gave boosts to “Anora” and “The Brutalist,” as well as “Conclave.”
Most of their other nominations mimicked US critics and awards groups this season. I am glad they included Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress in “The Outrun,” but they otherwise didn’t do anything for her movie.
A harbinger of things to come? These noms get thrown into the mix.
London Critics’ Circle Film nominations 2025
Film Of The Year
- All We Imagine As Light
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- La Chimera
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- Nickel Boys
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
Foreign-language film of the year
- All We Imagine As Light
- La Chimera
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
Documentary film of the year
- Dahomey
- Grand Theft Hamlet
- Made in England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Animated feature of the year
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
British/Irish film of the year
- Bird
- Conclave
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Love Lies Bleeding
Director of the year
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Screenwriter of the year
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Peter Straughan – Conclave
Actress of the year
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun
Actor of the year
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Supporting actress of the year
- Michele Austin – Hard Truths
- Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Supporting actor of the year
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Breakthrough performer of the year
- Marisa Abela – Back To Black
- Nykiya Adams – Bird
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker
- Luna Carmoon – Hoard
- Naqqash Khalid – In Camera
- Amy Liptrot – The Outrun
- Dev Patel – Monkey Man
- Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap
British/Irish performer of the year
- Cynthia Erivo – Drift/Wicked: Part I
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – The Book Of Clarence/Hard Truths
- Nicholas Hoult – Juror #2/Nosferatu/The Order
- Josh O’Connor – La Chimera/Challengers/Lee
- Saoirse Ronan – Blitz/The Outrun
Young British/Irish performer of the year
- Nykiya Adams – Bird
- Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
- Raffey Cassidy – The Brutalist/Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Dan Hough – Speak No Evil
- Alisha Weir – Abigail/Buffalo Kids/Wicked Little Letters
British/Irish short film of the year
- Iranian Yellow Pages – directed by Anna Snowball
- Karavidhe – directed by Eoin Doran
- Push – directed by Elly Condron
- Wander To Wonder – directed by Nina Gantz
- We Beg To Differ – directed by Ruairi Bradley
Technical achievement of the year
- Anora – stunts, Manny Siverio, Christopher Colombo & Roberto Lopez
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – visual effects, Angus Bickerton
- The Brutalist – production design, Judy Becker
- A Complete Unknown – costumes, Arianne Phillips
- Conclave – film editing, Nick Emerson
- Dune: Part Two – visual effects, Paul Lambert
- Emilia Pérez – music, Clément Ducol & Camille
- Nickel Boys – cinematography, Jomo Fray
- Nosferatu – cinematography, Jarin Blaschke
- The Substance – makeup, Stéphanie Guillon & Pierre-Olivier Persin