London Film Critics Noms Snub “Wicked,” Bob Dylan Movie, “Gladiator II,” Give Boost to “Anora,” “Brutalist”

The London Film Critics didn’t like “Wicked.” They didn’t nominate it for Best Picture and ignored actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

“Wicked” has made $55 million in the UK.

They also didn’t care for the Bob Dylan movie, “A Complete Unknown,” although they did throw a bone to Timothee Chalamet.

There wasn’t much love for “Gladiator II” except for Denzel Washington.

Not in the mix at all: Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in “Maria.” That’s a surprise!

The London critics gave boosts to “Anora” and “The Brutalist,” as well as “Conclave.”

Most of their other nominations mimicked US critics and awards groups this season. I am glad they included Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress in “The Outrun,” but they otherwise didn’t do anything for her movie.

A harbinger of things to come? These noms get thrown into the mix.

London Critics’ Circle Film nominations 2025

Film Of The Year

All We Imagine As Light

Anora

The Brutalist

La Chimera

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Nickel Boys

Nosferatu

The Substance

Foreign-language film of the year

All We Imagine As Light

La Chimera

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

Documentary film of the year

Dahomey

Grand Theft Hamlet

Made in England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Animated feature of the year

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

British/Irish film of the year

Bird

Conclave

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Love Lies Bleeding

Director of the year

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Screenwriter of the year

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Actress of the year

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Actor of the year

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Supporting actress of the year

Michele Austin – Hard Truths

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Supporting actor of the year

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Breakthrough performer of the year

Marisa Abela – Back To Black

Nykiya Adams – Bird

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker

Luna Carmoon – Hoard

Naqqash Khalid – In Camera

Amy Liptrot – The Outrun

Dev Patel – Monkey Man

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

British/Irish performer of the year

Cynthia Erivo – Drift/Wicked: Part I

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – The Book Of Clarence/Hard Truths

Nicholas Hoult – Juror #2/Nosferatu/The Order

Josh O’Connor – La Chimera/Challengers/Lee

Saoirse Ronan – Blitz/The Outrun

Young British/Irish performer of the year

Nykiya Adams – Bird

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Raffey Cassidy – The Brutalist/Kensuke’s Kingdom

Dan Hough – Speak No Evil

Alisha Weir – Abigail/Buffalo Kids/Wicked Little Letters

British/Irish short film of the year

Iranian Yellow Pages – directed by Anna Snowball

Karavidhe – directed by Eoin Doran

Push – directed by Elly Condron

Wander To Wonder – directed by Nina Gantz

We Beg To Differ – directed by Ruairi Bradley

Technical achievement of the year