Saturday, December 21, 2024
Donate
Movies

London Film Critics Noms Snub “Wicked,” Bob Dylan Movie, “Gladiator II,” Give Boost to “Anora,” “Brutalist”

By Roger Friedman

Share

The London Film Critics didn’t like “Wicked.” They didn’t nominate it for Best Picture and ignored actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

“Wicked” has made $55 million in the UK.

They also didn’t care for the Bob Dylan movie, “A Complete Unknown,” although they did throw a bone to Timothee Chalamet.

There wasn’t much love for “Gladiator II” except for Denzel Washington.

Not in the mix at all: Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in “Maria.” That’s a surprise!

The London critics gave boosts to “Anora” and “The Brutalist,” as well as “Conclave.”

Most of their other nominations mimicked US critics and awards groups this season. I am glad they included Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress in “The Outrun,” but they otherwise didn’t do anything for her movie.

A harbinger of things to come? These noms get thrown into the mix.

London Critics’ Circle Film nominations 2025 

Film Of The Year 

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • La Chimera
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap
  • Nickel Boys
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance

Foreign-language film of the year

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • La Chimera
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Kneecap

Documentary film of the year

  • Dahomey
  • Grand Theft Hamlet
  • Made in England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger
  • No Other Land
  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Animated feature of the year

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir Of A Snail
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

British/Irish film of the year

  • Bird
  • Conclave
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Love Lies Bleeding

Director of the year

  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
  • Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Screenwriter of the year

  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Peter Straughan – Conclave

Actress of the year

  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
  • Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
  • Mikey Madison – Anora
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Actor of the year

  • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig – Queer
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Supporting actress of the year

  • Michele Austin – Hard Truths
  • Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
  • Margaret Qualley – The Substance
  • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Supporting actor of the year

  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
  • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Breakthrough performer of the year

  • Marisa Abela – Back To Black
  • Nykiya Adams – Bird
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison – Anora
  • Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker 

  • Luna Carmoon – Hoard
  • Naqqash Khalid – In Camera
  • Amy Liptrot – The Outrun
  • Dev Patel – Monkey Man
  • Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

British/Irish performer of the year 

  • Cynthia Erivo – Drift/Wicked: Part I
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste – The Book Of Clarence/Hard Truths
  • Nicholas Hoult – Juror #2/Nosferatu/The Order
  • Josh O’Connor – La Chimera/Challengers/Lee
  • Saoirse Ronan – Blitz/The Outrun

Young British/Irish performer of the year

  • Nykiya Adams – Bird
  • Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
  • Raffey Cassidy – The Brutalist/Kensuke’s Kingdom
  • Dan Hough – Speak No Evil
  • Alisha Weir – Abigail/Buffalo Kids/Wicked Little Letters

British/Irish short film of the year

  • Iranian Yellow Pages – directed by Anna Snowball
  • Karavidhe – directed by Eoin Doran
  • Push – directed by Elly Condron
  • Wander To Wonder – directed by Nina Gantz
  • We Beg To Differ – directed by Ruairi Bradley 

Technical achievement of the year 

  • Anora – stunts, Manny Siverio, Christopher Colombo & Roberto Lopez
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – visual effects, Angus Bickerton
  • The Brutalist – production design, Judy Becker
  • A Complete Unknown – costumes, Arianne Phillips
  • Conclave – film editing, Nick Emerson
  • Dune: Part Two – visual effects, Paul Lambert
  • Emilia Pérez – music, Clément Ducol & Camille
  • Nickel Boys – cinematography, Jomo Fray
  • Nosferatu – cinematography, Jarin Blaschke
  • The Substance – makeup, Stéphanie Guillon & Pierre-Olivier Persin
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Table of contents

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com