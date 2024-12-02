Monday, December 2, 2024
Taylor Swift Sold 6 Million “Tortured Poets” Albums, Twice as Many as Number 2, Morgan Wallen

By Roger Friedman

Yes, 2024 is pretty much over. Hitsdailydouble.com has the countdown of albums sold.

Taylor Swift was number 1 with 6.1 million copies of “The Tortured Poets Department.” Of those, 2.8 million were actual physical CDs, LPs, and downloads. These are astounding numbers. Taylor sold almost 6 million copies of other albums this year, as well. So you can say 12 million for 2024 and not be wrong!

“Poets” sold a total of twice as many copies as number 2, Morgan Wallen “One Thing at a Time.” And just to put that in perspective, almost all of his sales were from streaming. Just 66K were physical.

Number 2 in physical sales was Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”

Twenty six albums sold more than 1 million copies. The rest all fell below that standard. The number 26 album was Charli XCX’s “Brat.”

Elton John sold 847,000 copies of his “Diamonds” box set. It sells for between $25 and $50 in different iterations. So he really cleaned up. Other big legacy albums were Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” Bob Marley’s and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s greatest hits sets.

Beyonce sold 1.3 million copies of “Cowboy Carter.”

Taylor is headed to sweep the Grammy Awards at this point. Her sales alone guarantee it. There’s no escaping her. She’s a phenom on all fronts.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

