Kendrick No Schmendrick: Streams Way to Number 1 with Surprise “GNX” Album Drop Amid Drake Feud

There’s a new number 1 album this week, and it was unexpected.

Kendrick Lamar dropped his surprise “GNX” album this week amid his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Drake.

The “Not Like Us” artist sold 324,285 copies mostly from streaming equivalent. Less than 1/10 of that was actual sales, but who cares? Kendrick is no shmendrick.

Kendrick’s surprise put a damper on the “Wicked” soundtrack release. The album was still pretty “Popular” with 130,000 copies sold, and most of those were actual physical sales — 80,000.

Last week, the number 1 album was something called “Golden Hour Pt 2” by someone called Ateez. This week it fell 86% to number 25.

Back to Kendrick: so he and Drake are still fighting about something. But now Drake is suing his record company, Universal, claiming they made “Not Like Us” into a hit and forgot all about him. I know nothing of this, but I do know that Drake keeps himself on the outside of the record biz. It’s not helpful. He needs to Get with the Program.