Saturday, November 23, 2024
Donate
Television

“Yellowstone” without Kevin Costner Actually Rises a Bit in Ratings in First Post-Murder Episode

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Yellowstone” without Kevin Costner actually rose in the ratings on Sunday night.

Total linear numbers were 5.961 million, up from 5.8 million. That’s an increase of 1.9%. The second episode of Season 5.2 had a key demo rise of 5.48%.

Of course, the once popular cowboy drama has lost between 2 and 3 million viewers since season 5.1.

The ratings rise is due to the ending of the previous episode in which Costner’s John Dutton died by murder that was made to look like suicide. Viewers wanted to know what happened to Dutton.Will they want to know more? That’s the question.

There are no confirmed numbers for streaming, but they would be in proportion most likely.

Costner could still turn up during the season or at the very end of the run, but that seems unlikely, too. The only thing that could propel the actor back to the show would be an honest understanding that his “Horizon” movies are not a success. The first one bombed at the box office, the second one has not been released, and the third and fourth are still on the planning boards without financing.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com