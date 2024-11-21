“Yellowstone” without Kevin Costner Actually Rises a Bit in Ratings in First Post-Murder Episode

“Yellowstone” without Kevin Costner actually rose in the ratings on Sunday night.

Total linear numbers were 5.961 million, up from 5.8 million. That’s an increase of 1.9%. The second episode of Season 5.2 had a key demo rise of 5.48%.

Of course, the once popular cowboy drama has lost between 2 and 3 million viewers since season 5.1.

The ratings rise is due to the ending of the previous episode in which Costner’s John Dutton died by murder that was made to look like suicide. Viewers wanted to know what happened to Dutton.Will they want to know more? That’s the question.

There are no confirmed numbers for streaming, but they would be in proportion most likely.

Costner could still turn up during the season or at the very end of the run, but that seems unlikely, too. The only thing that could propel the actor back to the show would be an honest understanding that his “Horizon” movies are not a success. The first one bombed at the box office, the second one has not been released, and the third and fourth are still on the planning boards without financing.