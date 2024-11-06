Trump Is Back So 2025 Kennedy Center Honors Will Be Prez-Free, White House Correspondents Dinner, Too

You may remember that short fingered vulgarian Donald Trump was already president.

During his years of 2017, 2018, and 2019 Trump broke tradition and stayed away from the Kennedy Center Honors.

He was invited, but declined.

Starting in 2017, the recipients refused to go to his White House for the customary dinner and ceremony before the TV show. Among them were Norman Lear, Carmen Lavallade, Lionel Ritchie, Gloria Estefan, and LL Cool J.

“I’m thankful he chose not to come,” said Estefan to USA Today on the red carpet of the president’s decision. “All it does is overshadow the accomplishments of people who spent a lifetime trying to do something.”

The same thing happened in the two years that followed. In 2020, because Trump had let the pandemic zoom out of control, there was no ceremony.

Similarly, the White House Correspondents Dinner was Trump free from 2017-2020. Trump hates the press and ridicules them. He’s threatened violence and lawsuits against them. So next spring’s gala — and the three that follow — will likely be held as resistance dinners.

As for the Kennedy Center Honors next month, expect Joe and Jill Biden to pull out all the stops for one last ballyhoo. A year from now things will be quite different, with Trump at home eating Quarter Pounders and watching world wrestling while the glamorous people are satisfied staying away from him.

Trump is no fan of the arts, and hates science. So if he does give out Medals of Freedom during this term they will not be to anyone deserving. In his first term, Trump gave out awards to big donors. He insulted veterans and others with his behavior on the Medal of Honor. Many people declined including football coach Bill Bellicheck, and Dolly Parton, who said no twice.

Trump was so desperate to find willing recipients for awards that he gave them to dead people — Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth. He bestowed awards on nutjobs like Jim Jordan, and right wing athletes like Mariano Rivera. In 2025 I guess Dennis Quaid, Zachary Levi, and Kid Rock will be on his list.