RIP Ethel Kennedy, 96, Matriarch of the Kennedy Family, Witness to And Survivor of History

The Kennedy family has announced the passing of their matriarch, Ethel Kennedy, at age 96.

What a life she had, and endured. It wasn’t easy. The assassination of her beloved husband, Senator Robert F Kennedy The loss of two children. Scandals in every decade that would knock a lesser person to the ground.

Ethel Kennedy never remarried after the murder of Bobby. Instead she turned to philanthropic work and made a life of it.

Condolences to her family and friends.

It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our mother, Ethel Kennedy. Please keep our mother in your hearts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/bdIQFsC0CS — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 10, 2024