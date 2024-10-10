Thursday, October 10, 2024
RIP Ethel Kennedy, 96, Matriarch of the Kennedy Family, Witness to And Survivor of History

By Roger Friedman

The Kennedy family has announced the passing of their matriarch, Ethel Kennedy, at age 96.

What a life she had, and endured. It wasn’t easy. The assassination of her beloved husband, Senator Robert F Kennedy The loss of two children. Scandals in every decade that would knock a lesser person to the ground.

Ethel Kennedy never remarried after the murder of Bobby. Instead she turned to philanthropic work and made a life of it.

Condolences to her family and friends.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

