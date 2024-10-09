Thursday, October 10, 2024
Scooped Here First: Trump Plans Mega MAGA Rally at Madison Square Garden Bringing Back Memories of 1939

By Roger Friedman

I told you three days ago that Donald Trump was planning a mega MAGA rally in New York soon.

Now, of course, comes news that the venue will be Madison Square Garden on October 27th.

This would be reminiscent of the 1939 Nazi rally at the old Garden. No one really understood the impact then, and Mayor Fiorella La Guardia let it go on because he supported free speech.

This rally is free, and will be first come, first served. The Garden can hold about 19,000 people. Watch Craigslist and other sites for opportunities to be paid to be in the audience.

The NYPD can’t be happy about dealing with thousands of redneck rightwingers showing up at the Garden. Trump did nothing for them when he had a foundation. They were at the bottom of the barrel.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

