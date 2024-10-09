Scooped Here First: Trump Plans Mega MAGA Rally at Madison Square Garden Bringing Back Memories of 1939

I told you three days ago that Donald Trump was planning a mega MAGA rally in New York soon.

Now, of course, comes news that the venue will be Madison Square Garden on October 27th.

This would be reminiscent of the 1939 Nazi rally at the old Garden. No one really understood the impact then, and Mayor Fiorella La Guardia let it go on because he supported free speech.

This rally is free, and will be first come, first served. The Garden can hold about 19,000 people. Watch Craigslist and other sites for opportunities to be paid to be in the audience.

The NYPD can’t be happy about dealing with thousands of redneck rightwingers showing up at the Garden. Trump did nothing for them when he had a foundation. They were at the bottom of the barrel.