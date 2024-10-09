Musicares Reminds Musicians Hit by the Hurricanes Help is Available

Musicares, the aid arm of the Grammys, is reminding musicians affected the hurricanes that help is always available.

Here’s their release:

As music professionals navigate the ongoing challenges brought by this severe hurricane season, MusiCares® serves as a vital resource, providing support for Hurricanes Helene and Milton and a broad spectrum of other crises. Whether it’s a natural disaster, personal emergency, or unexpected hardship, MusiCares provides critical support through financial assistance, mental health services, and essential aid.

For more than three decades, MusiCares has been a steadfast partner to the music industry during times of need, offering relief in response to a variety of disasters. From the Las Vegas Route 91 shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic to Superstorm Sandy, Hurricane Katrina, and the California and Maui wildfires, MusiCares is here to help—no matter the size or scope of the crisis.

“MusiCares is committed to ensuring that no music professional feels alone in times of crisis,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “Our swift and compassionate disaster relief response allows those affected to focus on rebuilding their lives without the added fear of losing their livelihoods. We’re here to help them every step of the way.”

Our Comprehensive Support Includes:

• Emergency financial assistance

• Mental health and emotional support

• Medical and housing resources

• Support around basic living expenses

MusiCares’ wide-ranging relief efforts have helped music professionals through:

• Superstorm Sandy

• Nashville floods and tornadoes

• California wildfires

• Maui wildfires

• Hurricane Katrina, Harvey, Irma, and Ida

• Las Vegas Route 91 shooting

• Louisiana Floods (2016)

For Assistance:

If you or someone you know has been affected by Hurricane Helene or another crisis, visit https://musicares.org/get-help to apply for relief today.

To Donate:

Help us continue providing critical support to music professionals in need. Please visit https://musicares.org/donations to make a contribution. Your generosity ensures we can assist those facing hardship.