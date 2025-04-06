“White Lotus” S3 Comes to a Dramatic, Shocking, and Sad Ending SPOILERS

After 8 up and down episodes “The White Lotus” has come to a shocking, sad, dramatic end.

Many theories proved true and some false. All the really innocent met terrible fates. It’s a finale that will be talked about for years.

SPOILERS

Several characters died and one defied death after appearing to pass away.

The lucky character was Lochlon Ratliff (Sam Nivola), who poisoned himself by accident by drinking a tainted drink made in the omnipresent blender.

After looking like The Ratliffs would be punished for their terrible bougie behavior, Mike White saved them. Lochlon was revived by a miracle.

Belinda and her son Zion made a deal with the Devil, aka Greg. He gave them $5 million to keep quiet about Tonya’s death in Season 2. I am sure Belinda will buy the White Lotus in Maui or start her own White Lotus.

Rick finally confronted Jim Hollinger, who ridiculed him. Rick shot and killed Jim, only to learn he was his father, In the melee of shooting, Chelsea — a true innocent — was killed as well.Then Rick was killed by the apprehensive bodyguard, Gaitok.

That moment when Rick was told Jim was his father played like a parody of “Star Wars.” I don’t know how it will go down.

The three women traveling together reaffirmed their friendships and headed home. Carrie Coon gave a spectacular speech.

Valentin and his Russian friends paid no price for their burglary, and celebrated.

Meantime, Frank — Sam Rockwell in his final and most wonderfully crazy performance — was left to do yoga after dressing like a female sex worker and hopping onto a chair so gleefully, he must get an Emmy Award.

And Parker Posey’s Victoria? It seemed to me she was clearer than ever having finally and inadvertently weaned herself from Lorazepam.

The incest? Dismissed by Lochlon in a quick conversation with his brother, Saxon. Of all the characters, Saxon’s story was the least resolved.

Maybe the theme is the bad guys — the criminals, the Ratliffs — got away scot-free. Chelsea, who didn’t deserve it, was the ultimate victim.

Belinda and Zion and Greg will absolutely move on to the 4th series. I think we can count on that. Their story isn’t over.

Big winners: Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins certainly. Sam Rockwell without discussion. Aimee Lou Wood was the breakout. And the cinematographers. No show has ever looked this good.

As for people who’ve booked trips to this hotel in Thailand: you may change your minds, especially now that the actors have explained the intense heat and humidity.

Maybe one day we’ll see the 10 hour director’s cut!

A couple of quick PS’s.

Lots of telegraphing. When Rick told Chelsea they would be together forever, that was a strong signal they would be dead.

I also liked Lochlon’s little speech about coming from a family of narcissists. When it seemed like he might die, the scene was very powerful. Sam Nivola has a big career ahead of him.