Exclusive: Marla Maples, 2nd Trump Wife and RFK Jr Supporter, Quietly Starts a Not-for-Profit Wellness Foundation

The economy may be imploding under Donald Trump, but at least one of his extended family members is going into business.

On January 16th, a few days before Donald Trump took office, ex wife Marla Maples filed to start a not-for-profit foundation.

Maples, who was married to Trump from 1993 to 1997, was his second wife. She’s the mother of his second youngest child, Tiffany.

Maples has quietly started a 501c3 organization called The Marla Maples Foundation. Its purpose is “to support non profit activities and organizations that promote health and wellness.”

Maples makes it clear on her website that she’s a staunch supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, conspiracy theorist and wacko who now runs the Department of Health and Human Services for her ex husband.

One of the groups Maples’ website says it supports is Spirituality for Kids, which is part of the cultish Kabbalah Center in Los Angeles.

Who’s funding the Marla Maples Foundation is unclear. The Trump family has a difficult history with not for profit foundations. Donald Trump’s foundation was ordered shut down in 2019 by NY’s Attorney General Letitia James.

James said in a statement: “Not only has the Trump Foundation shut down for its misconduct, but the president has been forced to pay $2 million for misusing charitable funds for his own political gain. Charities are not a means to an end…”

Trump was required to agree to 19 admissions, acknowledging his personal misuse of funds at the Trump Foundation.

Trump’s son, Eric, was also forced to shut down operations when it came under criticism for making it look like he was selling access to his father.

Marla Maples — who I’ve met in the past and is quite lovely in person — has a net worth of $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. She moved to Palm Beach, Florida after living in California for a bit. Her documented occupation is actress and filmmaker. She appeared in three episodes of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” in 2019.