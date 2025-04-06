Next James Bond Movie Seems to Have a Director: Alfonso Cuaron, of “Harry Potter,” “Gravity,” “Roma” Fame

It looks like James Bond 26 has a director.

The winner was already revealed in private newsletters from Jeff Sneider and Matthew Belloni.

But now director Alfonso Cuaron apparently announced it himself in a French interview.

Cuaron is the celebrated director of what’s considered the best “Harry Potter” movie — “The Prisoner of Azkaban” — plus movies like “Gravity” and “Roma.” The latter two won a combination of 10 Oscars.

He’s the perfect choice for producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal, who were chosen by Amazon MGM to head up this project. Cuaron and Heyman are close friends thanks to Harry Potter. Heyman and Pascal have great taste and amazing batting averages when it comes to large scale movies.

This news ends the speculation that Christopher Nolan will finally direct a James Bond movie.

Cuaron, who is Mexican, will give James Bond the necessary international feel. Now it’s all about who will play 007? The answer is, the winner of the lottery must be British. Not even Australian. So look for Aaron Taylor-Johnson to likely fulfill the gossip about him.

Henry Cavill was the popular choice, but at 41, he’s considered too old (believe it or not). ATJ is just 34, although it feels like he’s a grandfather by now!

Also PS, who will sing the next James Bond theme song? By 2027, Adele would be ripe for a comeback. And isn’t it time for Diane Warren to write it?