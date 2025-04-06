“Minecraft Movie” Is a Rare Hit with $157 Million Weekend Clearing the Way to Profitability and Sequels

Not just “A Minecraft Movie,” but in fact the “Minecraft Movie” is a hit.

The movie based on a video game brought in $157 million this weekend just in the US.

The budget was $150 million, and the movie hasn’t been released yet internationally. It should be a smash hit since it doesn’t require knowing English. Also, its main stars are well known — Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

The weekend take may be even larger after today’s receipts. Black was the host of “SNL” last night, which should drive business.

Warner Bros. needed this hit, and they got it.

More box office to come…